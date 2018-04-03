Cerner Co. (CERN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.18.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.49 to $64.65 in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of Cerner (NASDAQ CERN) traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.39. 3,048,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,767. Cerner has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $20,374.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cerner had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 4,100 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $254,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 230,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $14,246,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 541,800 shares of company stock worth $34,353,860. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,121,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,965,000 after buying an additional 678,700 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter worth about $39,946,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,519,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,406,000 after buying an additional 420,942 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cerner by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 716,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after buying an additional 290,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Cerner by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 457,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,840,000 after buying an additional 253,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation (Cerner) is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations of all sizes. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States.

