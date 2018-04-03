Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,561 Shares of Cerner (CERN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cerner worth $15,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 230,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $14,246,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 307,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $19,852,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,341,469.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 541,800 shares of company stock valued at $34,353,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $19,290.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. Cerner has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $73.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CERN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $67.00 target price on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo set a $75.00 target price on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

