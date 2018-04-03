Warburg Research Reiterates “€95.00” Price Target for CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC)

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) has been assigned a €95.00 ($117.28) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s current price.

CWC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($111.11) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €94.00 ($116.05) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €91.00 ($112.35).

Shares of CWC stock opened at €79.90 ($98.64) on Monday. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €70.69 ($87.27) and a 52-week high of €92.60 ($114.32).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA Company Profile

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three business units: Photofinishing, Commercial Online Printing, and Retail. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

