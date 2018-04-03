CFun Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (CFUN)

CFun (CURRENCY:CFUN) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One CFun token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including Allcoin, CoinEgg, EXX and Coinrail. CFun has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $10,687.00 worth of CFun was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CFun has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003137 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00713017 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00183893 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00038769 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00030439 BTC.

About CFun

CFun’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. The official website for CFun is www.cfunproject.com. CFun’s official Twitter account is @CFunproject.

Buying and Selling CFun

CFun can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Coinrail, CoinEgg and Allcoin. It is not presently possible to buy CFun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CFun must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CFun using one of the exchanges listed above.

