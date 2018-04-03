CGG (CGG) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGG (NYSE:CGG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 19th, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

NYSE:CGG opened at $2.10 on Monday. CGG has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.36.

CGG (NYSE:CGG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $400.70 million for the quarter. CGG had a negative return on equity of 66.78% and a negative net margin of 39.01%.

The firm also recently disclosed a … dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were given a $0.2779 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th.

About CGG

CGG SA (CGG) is a manufacturer of geophysical equipment. The Company provides marine, land and airborne data acquisition services, as well as a range of other geoscience services, including data imaging, geoscience and petroleum engineering consulting services, and collecting, developing and licensing geological data.

