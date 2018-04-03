CGG (NYSE:CGG) Upgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs

CGG (NYSE:CGG) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CGG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 186,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CGG has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

CGG (NYSE:CGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter. CGG had a negative net margin of 39.01% and a negative return on equity of 66.78%. The company had revenue of $400.70 million during the quarter.

About CGG

CGG SA (CGG) is a manufacturer of geophysical equipment. The Company provides marine, land and airborne data acquisition services, as well as a range of other geoscience services, including data imaging, geoscience and petroleum engineering consulting services, and collecting, developing and licensing geological data.

