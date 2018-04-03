ChainCoin (CRYPTO:CHC) Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week

ChainCoin (CURRENCY:CHC) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, ChainCoin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChainCoin has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $1,942.00 worth of ChainCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001909 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ChainCoin Profile

ChainCoin (CRYPTO:CHC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. ChainCoin’s total supply is 16,987,113 coins and its circulating supply is 14,957,415 coins. The official website for ChainCoin is www.chaincoin.org. ChainCoin’s official Twitter account is @chain_coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, the first coin with 11 hashing algorithms chained (C11). CHC leverages a network of masternodes to provide anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling ChainCoin

ChainCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase ChainCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

