ChainLink Price Hits $0.29 (CRYPTO:LINK)

ChainLink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 4:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One ChainLink token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00003957 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta, Mercatox, Binance and Gate.io. In the last seven days, ChainLink has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. ChainLink has a total market capitalization of $102.19 million and $8.51 million worth of ChainLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003203 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00710720 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00179696 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038640 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029437 BTC.

About ChainLink

ChainLink’s genesis date was September 16th, 2017. ChainLink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. ChainLink’s official website is smartcontract.com. ChainLink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract.

According to CryptoCompare, ” ChainLink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, ChainLink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay ChainLink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

ChainLink Token Trading

ChainLink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, COSS, Token Store, Mercatox, IDEX, Gate.io and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase ChainLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainLink must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

