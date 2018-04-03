Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) in a research note published on Monday, March 19th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut Arbutus Biopharma from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbutus Biopharma presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.35, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.51). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 796.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. equities analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,266,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,651,000 after buying an additional 56,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 7,615.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 741,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 241,963 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 282,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 261,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, formerly Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is a therapeutic solutions company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic hepatitis B infection (HBV), a disease of the liver caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

