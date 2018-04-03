Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Given New GBX 39 Price Target at FinnCap

Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at FinnCap from GBX 38.70 ($0.54) to GBX 39 ($0.55) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage presently has a “corporate” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 200.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.28) target price on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of LON CHAR remained flat at $GBX 12.98 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Chariot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of GBX 9.25 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 23.88 ($0.34).

About Chariot Oil & Gas

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company has two reportable segments: exploration for oil and gas, and corporate costs. The Company has interests in approximately two licenses offshore Morocco; Rabat Deep (approximately 50% (operator), 25% Woodside, 25% Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) (carried interest), and Mohammedia (approximately 75% Chariot (operator), 25% ONHYM (carried interest)).

