Charles River Laboratories (CRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.28. Charles River Laboratories posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories.

Get Charles River Laboratories alerts:

Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Charles River Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $478.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $116.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Charles River Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.89 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $123.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.85.

In related news, insider Birgit Girshick sold 9,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $1,079,326.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George M. Milne, Jr. sold 7,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $890,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,658 shares of company stock worth $6,913,383. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,557,000 after purchasing an additional 31,676 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories by 3,017.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,398,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,088,000 after purchasing an additional 58,991 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,071,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,240,000 after purchasing an additional 142,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 915,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 589,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.58. The stock had a trading volume of 360,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Charles River Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.44 and a twelve month high of $119.05. The company has a market cap of $5,062.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Charles River Laboratories (CRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/charles-river-laboratories-crl-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-1-25-per-share.html.

About Charles River Laboratories

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.