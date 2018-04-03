Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Holdings Cut by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 105,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 141,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 107,221 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $5,306,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $290,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $103,933.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 922,251 shares of company stock worth $50,343,908. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $58.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $70,312.82, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

