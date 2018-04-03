Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 1,150 Shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Vetr lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.11 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of CVS Health to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $63,114.04, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $1,418,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,714.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/checchi-capital-advisers-llc-increases-stake-in-cvs-health-corp-cvs-updated-updated.html.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.