Check Cap (CHEK) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $0.46

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 137264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Check Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check Cap stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 332,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 1.73% of Check Cap as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 22.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. (Check-Cap) is a clinical-stage medical diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for the detection and imaging of colonic polyps and colorectal cancers, or CRC. The Company’s system consists of main components, such as ingestible scanning capsule; Capsule Positioning System (CPS), a recorder worn on the patient’s back, and a personal computer (PC)-based work station for data reconstruction and image processing.

