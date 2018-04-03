Chelsea Counsel Co. Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,535 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.3% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,052,011 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,880,105,000 after buying an additional 25,053,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,663,044 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,801,874,000 after buying an additional 47,353,245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,174,883 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,389,625,000 after buying an additional 42,243,011 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,463,571 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,864,881,000 after buying an additional 774,549 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375,635 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,262,682,000 after buying an additional 753,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.77 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.88. The stock had a trading volume of 18,981,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,410,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $702,760.06, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $97.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Microsoft had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,254,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at $16,633,337.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $930,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

