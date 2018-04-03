Chemours (NYSE:CC) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.16

Press coverage about Chemours (NYSE:CC) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chemours earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.9375420032518 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.22. 1,613,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,834. Chemours has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $58.08. The stock has a market cap of $8,890.75, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Chemours had a return on equity of 115.54% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CC. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chemours in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

In other Chemours news, VP Mark Newman sold 29,381 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $1,445,251.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Kirsch sold 13,770 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $688,637.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,280.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2). The Fluoroproducts segment is a provider of fluoroproducts, including refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins.

