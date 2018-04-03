Chesapeake Energy’s (CHK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Piper Jaffray

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Jaffray’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s current price.

CHK has been the subject of several other reports. UBS assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.28 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Shares of CHK opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2,745.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.86. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,130 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 23,130 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. 61.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

