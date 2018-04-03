Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) will announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.31 billion. Chesapeake Energy reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chesapeake Energy.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHK. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 19,880,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,609,488. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2,782.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,113,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 61.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/chesapeake-energy-co-chk-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-1-27-billion-updated-updated.html.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation produces natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates in two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing, Gathering and Compression. Exploration and production is engaged in finding and producing oil, natural gas and NGL. Marketing, gathering and compression is engaged in marketing, gathering and compression of oil, natural gas and NGL.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.