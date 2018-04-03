Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 64,916 Shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,055,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,916 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase comprises about 1.4% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Chase worth $326,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura set a $115.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Buckingham Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Vetr raised shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.07 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

In other news, Director James S. Crown bought 7,280 shares of JPMorgan Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.37 per share, with a total value of $825,333.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 305,875 shares in the company, valued at $34,677,048.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,223.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $107.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $377,412.53, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase has a 1 year low of $81.64 and a 1 year high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

JPMorgan Chase Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

