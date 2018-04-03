Chimerix (CMRX) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.17

News coverage about Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chimerix earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.8555310791425 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMRX shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Chimerix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $247.79, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 1,579.53% and a negative return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. research analysts predict that Chimerix will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

