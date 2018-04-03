Media headlines about Huazhu Hotels Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) have trended positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Huazhu Hotels Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.8268278421003 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. T.H. Capital set a $175.00 price target on Huazhu Hotels Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Huazhu Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Get Huazhu Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded up $4.31 on Tuesday, hitting $132.61. 652,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,992. Huazhu Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $166.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9,108.67, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 1.62.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Huazhu Hotels Group (HTHT) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/china-lodging-group-htht-receives-news-impact-rating-of-0-27-updated-updated.html.

Huazhu Hotels Group Company Profile

China Lodging Group, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under the Joya Hotel, Manxin Hotels & Resorts, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, Hi Inn, Grand Mercure Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, and Ibis Hotel brand names for business and leisure traveler customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.