China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is engaged in production and sales of coal, railway and port transportation of coal-related materials along with power generation and sales. It operates coal mines, railway network and seaports that are mainly used to transport its coal sales. The Company sells coal primarily to power plants and metallurgical producers. In addition, the company generates and sells coal-based power to provincial/regional electric grid companies. It operates a number of railways including Shenshuo-Shuohuang Railway, Huanghua Port, and Shenhua Tianjin Coal Berth. Moreover, China Shenhua also processes large-scale clean power business on a fast growing basis, which complements the Company’s coal business. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSUAY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,615. The company has a market capitalization of $49,873.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. China Shenhua Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a China-based company, principally engaged in port business. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture and sales of coal and electricity, railway and ship transportation, and coal to olefin (CTO) business. The Company’s main coal products are thermal coal and coking coal.

