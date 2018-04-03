China Telecommunications (CHA) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.08

News headlines about China Telecommunications (NYSE:CHA) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. China Telecommunications earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.2872135877038 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get China Telecommunications alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. CLSA upgraded China Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Group upgraded China Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Nomura downgraded China Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of CHA traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.33. 30,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.26. China Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $41.28 and a 1 year high of $53.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35,998.55, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “China Telecommunications (CHA) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.08” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/china-telecommunications-cha-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-finds-updated-updated.html.

China Telecommunications Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

Receive News & Ratings for China Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.