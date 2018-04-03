Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chipotle Mexican Grill earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 46.1487208824924 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.66. 598,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,396. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $247.51 and a 12-month high of $499.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,024.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Vetr downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $311.43 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.45.

In other news, Director Paul T. Cappuccio bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $290.88 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,814.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 420,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $318.14 per share, with a total value of $133,721,241.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 423,822 shares of company stock valued at $134,819,781 over the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

