Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Chipotle is one of the most popular fast-casual Mexican restaurant chains in the United States. Throughout 2016, the company affected by the negative publicity related to the food-borne illnesses. Shares of Chipotle have underperformed the industry over the past year. Earnings estimates for 2018 have also been revised downward. However, Chipotle’s recovery plan to restore its economic model and customers trust to build sales along with efforts to enhance guest experience have started bearing fruit. Moreover, continued focus on simplifying restaurant operations, new menu items, enhancing digital orders and increased brand marketing should continue driving growth, going forward. Yet, higher costs are expected to hurt margins. Also, a string of new food safety concerns may further thwart performance.”

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs restated a neutral rating and set a $285.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $355.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $533.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $338.45.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.11. 278,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,310. The firm has a market cap of $9,024.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $247.51 and a twelve month high of $499.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 420,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $318.14 per share, with a total value of $133,721,241.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Cappuccio purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $290.88 per share, with a total value of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,814.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 423,822 shares of company stock valued at $134,819,781. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 161,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,782,000 after purchasing an additional 124,330 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

