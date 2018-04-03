CHIPS (CRYPTO:CHIPS) Achieves Market Cap of $8.54 Million

CHIPS (CURRENCY:CHIPS) traded 47% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, CHIPS has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. One CHIPS coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00005456 BTC on major exchanges. CHIPS has a total market cap of $8.54 million and $3,697.00 worth of CHIPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CHIPS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,524.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $715.95 or 0.09574290 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00028143 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00155024 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.64 or 0.01880790 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00021414 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015926 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002508 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007970 BTC.

About CHIPS

CHIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CHIPS’s total supply is 20,937,532 coins. CHIPS’s official Twitter account is @SuperNETorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CHIPS was forked from Bitcoin. It is based on Komodo's ecosystem but uses Segwit and the Bitcoin Lightning Network technology. CHIPS focus is to facilitate micropayments on the Poker/Casino industries. “

Buying and Selling CHIPS

CHIPS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase CHIPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHIPS must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHIPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for CHIPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.