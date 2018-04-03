Choice Hotels (CHH) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

Choice Hotels (NYSE: CHH) is one of 30 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Choice Hotels to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Choice Hotels alerts:

51.5% of Choice Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Choice Hotels shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Choice Hotels and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Choice Hotels 2 5 0 0 1.71 Choice Hotels Competitors 304 1435 2177 73 2.51

Choice Hotels presently has a consensus price target of $75.29, indicating a potential downside of 6.01%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 5.85%. Given Choice Hotels’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Choice Hotels has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Choice Hotels pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Choice Hotels pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 46.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Choice Hotels has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Choice Hotels has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Choice Hotels’ rivals have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Choice Hotels and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Choice Hotels $1.01 billion $114.89 million 27.81 Choice Hotels Competitors $3.57 billion $470.05 million 158.64

Choice Hotels’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Choice Hotels. Choice Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Choice Hotels and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Choice Hotels 11.40% -68.40% 17.51% Choice Hotels Competitors 10.97% 12.75% 4.81%

Summary

Choice Hotels rivals beat Choice Hotels on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection. It also develops and markets cloud-based technology products to the hotel industry, including inventory management, pricing, and connectivity to third party channels and hoteliers; and provides onsite and remote installation, training, and phone support services. As of March 5, 2018, the company franchised approximately 6,800 hotels comprising 500,000 rooms. Choice Hotels International, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.