ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ChromaDex earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.6102021674988 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get ChromaDex alerts:

CDXC opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. ChromaDex has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.31, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 48.68%. research analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on ChromaDex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

In other news, CEO Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 24,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $113,058.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 28,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $185,031.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,431 shares of company stock valued at $300,270 over the last ninety days. 11.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/chromadex-cdxc-given-media-impact-score-of-0-11-updated-updated.html.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients.

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.