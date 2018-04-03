Ciena’s (CIEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Monday, March 19th. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CIEN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ciena from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. UBS reduced their target price on Ciena from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ciena from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $33.00 target price on Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.15. 350,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,737.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Ciena has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $646.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $174,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,531 shares of company stock worth $2,265,918 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ciena’s (CIEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/ciena-cien-earns-buy-rating-from-northland-securities-updated-updated.html.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.