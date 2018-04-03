Cigna (CI) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Cigna (NYSE:CI) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cigna earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the health services provider an impact score of 45.9889620059163 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Cigna alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cigna to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cigna to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.37.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.85. 1,695,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,208. The firm has a market cap of $40,739.92, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cigna has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $227.13.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Cigna will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

In other Cigna news, Director William D. Zollars sold 212 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.68, for a total value of $43,604.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 28,037 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.68, for a total value of $5,766,650.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,447.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,103 shares of company stock worth $17,217,951. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/cigna-ci-getting-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-study-shows.html.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.