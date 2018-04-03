Jefferies Group Comments on CIGNA Co.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (NYSE:CI)

CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CIGNA in a report issued on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.53.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CIGNA to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CIGNA to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on CIGNA in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.37.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $164.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40,739.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. CIGNA has a 52-week low of $146.70 and a 52-week high of $227.13.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. CIGNA had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CIGNA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,155,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,484,045,000 after acquiring an additional 206,718 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in CIGNA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,015,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $667,646,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CIGNA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,889 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $490,343,000 after acquiring an additional 40,144 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its stake in CIGNA by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,936,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $393,253,000 after acquiring an additional 159,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in CIGNA by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,849,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $345,764,000 after acquiring an additional 483,904 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 28,037 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.68, for a total transaction of $5,766,650.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,447.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 212 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.68, for a total value of $43,604.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,103 shares of company stock worth $17,217,951 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. CIGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.38%.

CIGNA Company Profile

Cigna Corporation (Cigna), together with its subsidiaries, is a health services company. The Company offers medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance and related products and services. The Company’s segments include Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations and Corporate.

