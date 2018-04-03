Cim LLC Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Cim LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitnell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 581.3% in the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,371.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $700,667.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $884.49 and a 52 week high of $1,617.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $60.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Vetr lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,346.44 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $1,760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price (up previously from $1,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,481.38.

In other news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $21,238,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total transaction of $2,908,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,214 shares of company stock worth $9,251,120. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

