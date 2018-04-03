Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.24

News headlines about Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cimarex Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.4774285704249 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XEC shares. Cowen set a $165.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Group set a $98.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. KeyCorp set a $140.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. KLR Group cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

NYSE:XEC traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.43. 1,017,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,224. The firm has a market cap of $8,923.46, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.19. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $87.98 and a 1-year high of $130.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.74 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 25.77%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $185,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/cimarex-energy-xec-receives-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-24-updated.html.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates in exploration and production (E&P) segment. Its operations are located in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. Its E&P activities take place primarily in two areas: the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent region.

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.