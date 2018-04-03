TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $87.72 Million Position in Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Cimpress worth $87,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Aegis downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimpress presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.50.

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $125,616.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,818.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald Leblanc sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $236,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,593.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,672 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,734. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $151.25 on Tuesday. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $78.80 and a 1-year high of $171.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market cap of $4,751.24, a P/E ratio of -112.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of -0.13.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses.

