Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Bought by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $206,623.34, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.95%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vetr cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.23.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $550,156.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,112.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $940,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,422 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

