Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,916 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,466 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.1% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $550,156.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,479 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,112.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 14,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $625,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,986 shares of company stock worth $2,116,422 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $206,623.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vetr upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.32 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/cisco-systems-inc-csco-position-lowered-by-howe-rusling-inc-updated.html.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.