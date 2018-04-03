Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $206,623.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $46.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $940,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 14,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $625,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,986 shares of company stock worth $2,116,422 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Vetr upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.32 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.23.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

