CIT Group (CIT) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Shares of CIT Group stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 746,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,575. CIT Group has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $6,734.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.30.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.24 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. equities analysts expect that CIT Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CIT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CIT Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stephens set a $60.00 price objective on shares of CIT Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS started coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

In related news, insider James L. Hudak sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $107,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc (CIT) is a bank holding company (BHC) and a financial holding company (FHC). The Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, leasing and advisory services to middle market companies in a range of industries in North America. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios, and Corporate and Other.

