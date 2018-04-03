Citigroup Increases Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Price Target to $72.00

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AJG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. Wells Fargo set a $78.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.80.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,736. The company has a market cap of $12,469.41, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $72.77.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $802,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 176,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,306,089. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $354,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,938 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 332,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,439,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 394,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 36.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 506,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,167,000 after acquiring an additional 135,608 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 7.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter worth about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

