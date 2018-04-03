Travelers Companies (TRV) PT Raised to $159.00 at Citigroup

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s previous close.

TRV has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

TRV traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $136.37. 196,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,833. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37,690.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.28). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total transaction of $283,828.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,003,790.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian W. Maclean sold 88,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total value of $13,228,139.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,543,931.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,038 shares of company stock worth $28,688,023. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. Through its subsidiaries, it provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance and insurance related services to its clients, in the United States and in Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil and throughout other parts of the world.

