Citigroup (C) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.94 Billion

Equities analysts expect Citigroup (NYSE:C) to report sales of $18.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $19.04 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $18.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $18.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.90 billion to $75.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $77.40 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $75.90 billion to $79.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura raised their price target on Citigroup to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo set a $95.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,629,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688,305 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 9,901,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,928 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,204,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,598 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,777,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,730,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,362 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,898,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,668,588. The stock has a market cap of $173,479.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

WARNING: “Citigroup (C) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.94 Billion” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/citigroup-c-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-18-94-billion.html.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citigroup (C)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.