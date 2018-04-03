Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $162.32 Million Position in Citigroup (C)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,181,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 514,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.08% of Citigroup worth $162,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 186,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,869,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,216,000 after purchasing an additional 717,320 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 17.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,514,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,980 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173,479.45, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.80 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

