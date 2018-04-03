Citigroup Cuts Enbridge (ENB) Price Target to C$0.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from C$59.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.23.

TSE ENB traded down C$1.28 on Tuesday, hitting C$38.21. 2,438,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,338. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$38.08 and a 52-week high of C$57.75.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.73 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

In other Enbridge news, insider Bradley Francis Shamla sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$40,360.00. Also, insider Robert Ross Rooney bought 6,100 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.80 per share, with a total value of C$248,880.00. Insiders purchased 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $290,630 over the last 90 days.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

