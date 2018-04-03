City (CHCO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

CHCO has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut City from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill set a $72.00 target price on City and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. City has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.16. The stock had a trading volume of 55,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,757. City has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,063.29, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. City had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $47.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.43 million. equities analysts predict that City will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $349,235.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,234.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of City during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of City during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of City during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of City during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of City during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City

City Holding Company is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal activities through its subsidiary, City National Bank of West Virginia (City National). As of December 31, 2016, the City National provided banking, trust and investment management and other financial solutions through its network of 85 banking offices located in the states of West Virginia, Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Ohio.

