City Office REIT Inc (CIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.88 Million

Equities analysts predict that City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) will announce $30.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.71 million and the lowest is $30.04 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $25.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $30.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.02 million to $136.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $149.12 million per share, with estimates ranging from $139.37 million to $159.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.26 million. City Office REIT had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIO. ValuEngine raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $421.86, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $13.93.

City Office REIT announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Shraiberg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,075.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 11.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 316,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 31,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 56,367 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 39.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 24.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 52,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 18.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/city-office-reit-inc-cio-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-30-88-million-updated-updated.html.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. It conducts its operations primarily through City Office REIT Operating Partnership, L.P.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.