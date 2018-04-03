Civeo (CVEO) & Wynn Macau (WYNMF) Critical Comparison

Civeo (NYSE: CVEO) and Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.9% of Civeo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Civeo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Civeo and Wynn Macau’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civeo $382.28 million 1.32 -$105.71 million N/A N/A Wynn Macau $2.85 billion 6.64 $184.89 million N/A N/A

Wynn Macau has higher revenue and earnings than Civeo.

Profitability

This table compares Civeo and Wynn Macau’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civeo -27.65% -16.46% -9.41% Wynn Macau N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Civeo and Wynn Macau, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civeo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wynn Macau 0 1 1 0 2.50

Civeo presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.23%. Given Civeo’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Civeo is more favorable than Wynn Macau.

Volatility and Risk

Civeo has a beta of 4.39, suggesting that its stock price is 339% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wynn Macau has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wynn Macau beats Civeo on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; open camps; and mobile camps, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. The company operates 19 lodges and villages with approximately 24,000 rooms; 7 open camp properties; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. It serves oil and natural gas, mining, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited owns and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. As of February 15, 2017, the companys Wynn Macau resort features approximately 284,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including 303 table games and 957 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; recreation and leisure facilities, including two health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool; and lounges and meeting facilities. Its resort also includes approximately 57,000 square feet of retail shopping, which comprise stores and boutiques. In addition, the companys Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games, such as 304 table games and 996 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 10 food and beverage outlets. Its resort also consists of approximately 105,000 square feet of retail shopping, including stores and boutiques; ballroom and meeting facilities; and recreation and leisure facilities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Macau. As of January 27, 2017, Wynn Macau, Limited operates as a subsidiary Wynn Resorts, Limited.

