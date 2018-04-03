C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ) Shares Sold by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,981 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.94% of C&J Energy Services worth $21,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of C&J Energy Services by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,296,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,327 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C&J Energy Services by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,851,000 after purchasing an additional 799,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of C&J Energy Services by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,500,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,624,000 after purchasing an additional 535,243 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,191,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CJ opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,767.78 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.50. C&J Energy Services Inc has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $37.86.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.37 million. equities analysts expect that C&J Energy Services Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CJ shares. Guggenheim set a $42.00 price objective on C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Jefferies Group set a $40.00 price target on C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on C&J Energy Services from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. C&J Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.77.

About C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services, Inc is a completion and production services company, which provides well construction, well completions and well services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Completion Services, Well Support Services and Other Services. The Company also manufactures, repairs and refurbishes equipment used in the oilfield services industry.

