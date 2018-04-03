CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This is an increase from CKX Lands’s previous special dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CKX remained flat at $$10.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413. CKX Lands has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands, Inc is engaged in the business of ownership and management of land. The Company’s primary activities consist of leasing its properties for minerals (oil and gas), raising and harvesting timber, and surface use (agriculture, right of ways, hunting). The Company’s segments are oil and gas, surface and timber.

