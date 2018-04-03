Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:CCO remained flat at $$4.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 138,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,522. The company has a market cap of $1,783.52, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.64. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces. It operates in two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising (Americas) and International Outdoor Advertising (International). The company offers advertising services through billboards comprising bulletins and posters; street furniture displays, including advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; and other out-of-home advertising displays, such as wallscapes and spectaculars, as well as mall displays and other small displays.

