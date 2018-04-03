Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 49 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,570,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,123,960,000 after buying an additional 662,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,633,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,323,595,000 after purchasing an additional 567,337 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,647,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,406,366,000 after purchasing an additional 367,634 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,308,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,005,243,000 after purchasing an additional 102,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,879,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,142,000 after acquiring an additional 280,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,012.63 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $834.60 and a 12 month high of $1,198.00. The firm has a market cap of $720,587.25, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $25.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.65 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 41.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,180.00 in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Alphabet to $1,300.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,120.76 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,180.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 49 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/clear-harbor-asset-management-llc-has-3-million-stake-in-alphabet-inc-googl-updated.html.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.